Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stylish Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gifted Her and Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son Wolf is going to be riding in style—thanks to Kendall and Kris Jenner. Scroll on to see the lavish gift the 1-month-old just received from his family members.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 21, 2022 1:14 PMTags
BabiesKris JennerKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottWolf Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Candid Message About Postpartum

Wolf Webster is one baby we won't catch ridin' dirty. 
 
Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on March 20 to share images of the custom-made Chrome Hearts stroller that was gifted to her and her 1-month-old—who she shares with rapper Travis Scott—from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.
 
The all-black stroller is covered in crosses, which is the logo for the pricey brand. Kylie also shared a close-up photo of the stroller's wheels, which contains a silver cross in the center hub. 
 
Hopefully, the new gift will help put a smile on the 24-year-old's face. Last week, Kylie—who is also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster—got candid about dealing with the struggles she's been having since she gave birth to Wolf on Feb. 2. 
 
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she began in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories on March 15. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

photos
All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Shower For Baby No. 2

Kylie said that her postpartum struggles have not been "easy mentally, physically, spiritually," but she thought it was important to share her experience publicly to encourage other mothers who might be dealing with the same problems. 

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

2
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

3

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. "But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

2
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

3

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

4

Rachel Zegler Says She Was "Not Invited" to the Oscars

5

Christina Tells Tarek She's Done With Flip or Flop in Finale

Latest News

Colorscience Sale 15 Best Buys: Eye Cream, Sunscreen, Primer & More

See Broadway's Ari Groover Keep Performing After Wig Flies Off

Garrett Hedlund Bonds With Son During Outing After Emma Roberts Split

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

Benefit Cosmetics: Get 2 for the Price of 1 Roller Lash Mascara

Jason Momoa Bonds With Lenny Kravitz After Lisa Bonet Split

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis