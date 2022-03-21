Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stylish Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gifted Her and Baby Wolf

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Candid Message About Postpartum

Wolf Webster is one baby we won't catch ridin' dirty.



Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on March 20 to share images of the custom-made Chrome Hearts stroller that was gifted to her and her 1-month-old—who she shares with rapper Travis Scott—from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.



The all-black stroller is covered in crosses, which is the logo for the pricey brand. Kylie also shared a close-up photo of the stroller's wheels, which contains a silver cross in the center hub.



Hopefully, the new gift will help put a smile on the 24-year-old's face. Last week, Kylie—who is also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster—got candid about dealing with the struggles she's been having since she gave birth to Wolf on Feb. 2.



"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she began in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories on March 15. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."