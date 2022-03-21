Benefit Cosmetics Limited Time Deal: Get 2 for the Price of 1 Roller Lash Curling Mascara

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you have your go-to mascara, or are you still on the search? Or do you like to switch up the mascaras you use? Or maybe you layer on more than one mascara when you get glammed up. Regardless of your getting ready ritual, there's a great deal on Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara that's too good to pass up. If you were going to buy one of these mascaras, that would cost $27, but you can get a set of two full-size mascaras for $32 total.
That's a major discount. If this is your favorite mascara, this is a great time to stock up. If you want, you can give the other mascara to a friend. If you haven't tried it yet, it's worth checking out if curly voluminous lashes are the look you're going for. Just check out the before and after photos below to see the results of this mascara.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara Duo- Set of 2
If you want curled, super-lifted lashes, use this curved mascara wand with the tip of the curve pointing downward and wiggle the wand back and forth as you move up your lashes.
What's so great about this mascara? Here's what Benefit Cosmetics shoppers had to say.
A customer raved, "The only mascara I use!!! I absolutely love this mascara! I have very sensitive eyes and every mascara I have tried makes my eyelids swell and my eyes burn and water except this one! It has been like a dream come true. It makes my lashes look more full and beautiful with zero irritation. I highly recommend this for anyone with sensitive eyes."
Another shopper said, "Literally never have had a mascara that lengthens my lashes so well and brushes them out perfectly. LOVE this mascara."
A fan of the product shared, "The best mascara there is !!! Absolutely transforms my lashes, I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT !!!"
Someone else explained, "I have naturally long lashes and it can be hard to find mascara that doesn't make them clump. This product is amazing! Really elongates the lashes, coats well and curls the lashes!"
"I've tried many high end mascaras over the years but nothing compares to this one. This mascara gives me amazing curled and separated lashes regardless of my deep-set eyes and makes them look as if I'm wearing false lashes. It is easy to take off at the end of the day and I have no issues with wearing this product on my sensitive eyes," a Benefit Cosmetics customer said.
A shopper declared, "I love this mascara so so much. I tried a lot of mascaras in the past and this one is my fav. There is no clumps, and It's lightweight. It's perfect for those who have straight lashes."
