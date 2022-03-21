Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Marries Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has a magical announcement: she's married!
The actress, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she tied the knot with her partner, Andrew Lococo. Alongside a video of the couple's rings, Bonnie captioned the March 20 post, "Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!"
After sharing the news online, many fans, friends and fellow stars flooded Bonnie's comments with congratulatory messages.
"Congratulations B xx," Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, wrote. While Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who portrayed Slytherin's Pansy Parkinson, commented along with a heart and kiss emoji, "Congratulations to you both!"
This wedding news may come as a surprise to many, considering the couple didn't appear to formally announce an engagement. However, Bonnie—who first sparked romance rumors with Andrew in 2020—recently shared another major relationship update. In a February video on her Go Gently YouTube channel, the 31-year-old revealed she moved into Andrew's home in San Diego.
"Not only have I moved house but I've also moved cities," Bonnie shared. "That is right! I'm living in San Diego. We are in San Diego right now. Before, I was living in Los Angeles but now we're in San Diego."
"Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time," she explained, "so we were ready to live in the same place. So this is Andrew's house, which is now our house."
