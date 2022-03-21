Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Honeymoon in St. Barts

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

From one tropical destination to the next.

After tying the knot in front of family in friends on the Hawaiian island of Maui on March 12, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews headed to the island of St. Barts for an epic honeymoon filled with fun, sun and a ton of social media posts.

Brittany, 26, shared several photos and videos from their adventurous Caribbean vacation to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 19—a few of which the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, reposted to his own account—showing the newlyweds touring the island, hiking, boating, exploring natural pools, kayaking and eating at "yummy places."

Four days earlier, the recent bride kicked off her social media coverage of the honeymoon when she posted pics from inside a private jet, adorned with rose petals, pink cocktails and a "Happy Honeymoon," sign revealing that their trip is scheduled to last until March 22.