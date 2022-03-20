Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Reunite for Drinks After Announcing Breakup

No bad blood between the Bubbas.
Just days after announcing their breakup, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney reunited for what seemed to a friendly afternoon outing.
On Saturday, March 19, the Vanderpump Rules stars hit up Mister O's in Studio City, Calif. where they dined together on the restaurant's outside patio. The amicable exes both shared photos from the meet-up on their Instagram Stories.
Proving they were on good terms, Tom, 39, shared a snap of his estranged wife wearing a striped cardigan and oversized shades, as she sipped a colorful cocktail. The former SUR waitress reposted the pic, along with the caption, "It's all good."
Tom and Katie announced they were calling it quits in separate Instagram posts on March 15.
"After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Katie wrote. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."
In his own post, Tom confirmed it was "Katie's decision" to end their relationship but insisted he was "not the victim."
"I'm not quite ready to use the "D" word because it's too painful," he wrote. "Yes my heartaches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. Not gonna write too sad a song."
On Sunday, March 20, Katie addressed fans' concerns about her well-being on her Instagram Story. "I'm actually doing really good," she wrote. "Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful."
She added, "I'm on a pursuit of happiness. I want to feel my soul. And of course I want to prioritize my career goals."
Katie had given some insight into her decision to call it quits with Tom on an episode of her on an episode of her You're Gonna Love Me podcast, saying the two had been separated for a little over a month, even though the news may have seemed abrupt to fans.
"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," she said. "For months it was building up. I felt disconnected. I felt like I was drifted away further and further away."
She continued, "The best and only way I can describe it is just like waking up inside of my life and having this voice that just became louder and louder and just events in my life and our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me," she explained. "I wanted to deny them. I wanted to push them out of my head because I love Tom and we have built a life together, and he's my person and I wanted to be him with forever. But ultimately I just wasn't happy."
Meanwhile, Tom put the blame for the breakup on himself. Calling the split "complicated," the bar-owner told a celebrity photographer he encountered in L.A on March 16. that there was no truth to the rumors that his business partner and Bravo co-star Tom Sandoval had something to do with the demise of his marriage.
"No, no that's all on me," he said. "I wish I had a scapegoat, but that's all on me."
He added, "Of course I'm sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much."