Trevor Noah Says Kanye West Should Be Counseled, Not Canceled After Grammys and Instagram Bans

Last week, Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur directed at Noah, with parent company Meta saying Ye violated the group's policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. In recent weeks, the rap artist has mostly used Instagram to express grievances with ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, whose likeness is subjected to violence in Ye's recently released "Eazy" music video. Following a backlash about the footage, Kanye wrote, "Art is therapy" and "is not a proxy for any ill or harm."

Ye had shared his offensive post about Noah a day after the host expressed concern about the rapper in a serious monologue on The Daily Show, during which he cited what he called the rapper's "belligerent" behavior and treatment of Kim and Pete.

Noah noted that from age 9, he grew up in an abusive relationship and recalling a memory of learning about his own mother being shot and wounded by his stepfather,. "What I see from the situation [about Kanye]," he said, "is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."

Both Kanye and Pete have in the past spoken publicly about struggling with their mental health. During a recent text exchange between the two, the SNL star texted Kanye a selfie, saying he was "in bed" with Kim, before offering to "help" him. In his Daily Show monologue, Noah expressed criticism of Pete's move.

"Now you've added to the mental health of a person that you're trying to help them with," Noah said. "It's a little bit like roasting somebody while you're giving them CPR."

In his comment on Kanye's since-deleted Instagram post about him, Noah expressed compassion for the rapper, telling him, "There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye...Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this."