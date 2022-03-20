Maury Show to End Production After More Than 30 Years

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's the end of a television era: One final man will be told on Maury whether or not they are the father.

The Daytime Emmy-winning syndicated tabloid talk show is set to end production after the conclusion of the current season after more than 30 years on the air, a rep for the series confirmed to E! News, noting that host Maury Povich, 83, is retiring.

"This will be the farewell season for Maury," the rep said. "Original episodes will air though September and Maury will air in syndication for the foreseeable future."

Maury said in a statement from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, "Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members,[NBCUniversal Syndication Studios Executive Vice President] Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal."

He added, "I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'"