Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

Watch : Kim Kardashian Found TRUE Happiness With Pete Davidson

Slumber Party Pete!

Pete Davidson made a cameo on Scott Disick's Instagram Story early Sunday, March 20. A video that appears to have been taken by the Saturday Night Live star was posted around 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET. It pans around a room, showing that Scott and two other men had fallen asleep in their seats while a TV blares the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. The camera then turns around to face none other than Pete himself.

"Boyz night was wild," read the caption, which included four bed emojis.

Pete wore a Ramones T-shirt in the video. Last year, Deadline reported that the star will play Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic, I Slept with Joey Ramone.

Pete's girlfriend Kim Kardashian was not spotted in the video. She spent Saturday evening in Miami, promoting her new SKIMS Swim collection with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Over the last few months, Pete, who lives in New York, and Kim, who resides in Los Angeles, have maintained a long-distance romance.