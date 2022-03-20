Ariana Grande Sends Ex Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Kim Kardashian a Gift

Kim Kardashian may be dating Ariana Grande's former fiancé Pete Davidson, but there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the stars.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 20, 2022 12:13 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashiansCouplesAriana GrandeCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Is "Excited" for Next Stage With Pete

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry over ex Pete Davidson.

In fact, the pop star seems to be on friendly terms with her former fiancé's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. On Friday March 18, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift box of R.E.M Beauty products she received from the collection's founder, Ariana.

The Into You singer, 28, had a whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, back in 2018, which included PDA-packed appearances on the red carpet, multiple matching tattoos with each other and a brief engagement. The two called it quits that October after just five months together.

Kim and Ariana's lives have been overlapping way before the reality star began dating Pete in late 2021, while in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. In 2016, the two icons posed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

The following year, Kim brought her daughter North West to the Grammy-winner's Dangerous Woman concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana—who tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021—also made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her star-studded "Thank U, Next" music video. The hit song famously includes the line, "and for Pete I'm so thankful."

In another lyrical coincidence, eagle-eyed fans uncovered an Instagram photo from 2018 that Kim posted of herself with the caption, "Universe must have my back," a lyrics from Ariana's song, "Pete Davidson."

After going Instagram official with Pete earlier this month, Kim spoke about their romance for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that the comedian has multiple tattoos dedicated to her and thinks the two of them are "so cute."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

2

Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What Docuseries Got Wrong

3

Ariana Grande Sends Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian a Gift

"You know what, I'm in my 40s, f--k it...just go for it, find your happiness," she said of their relationship on March 16. "And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever."

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

2

Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What Docuseries Got Wrong

3

Ariana Grande Sends Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian a Gift

4

VPR's Katie Maloney Shares Reason Behind Tom Schwartz Split

5

Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys, His Rep Confirms

Latest News

Ariana Grande Sends Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian a Gift

Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for "Regrettable" Incident at NYC Bar

Shawn Mendes Reflects on His "Reality" After Camila Cabello Breakup

Chaney Jones Responds to Comparisons to Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys, His Rep Confirms

Update!

Norman Reedus Speaks Out After His Accident on Walking Dead Set

Kate Middleton and Prince William Cancel Caribbean Tour Stop