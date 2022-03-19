Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for "Regrettable" Incident at NYC Bar Amid Alcohol Struggles

The Countess is singing a tune of contrition.
Luann de Lesseps took to Instagram apologizing for her behavior after reportedly causing a scene at New York City piano bar, Townhouse earlier this week.
"This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth," she shared in a post on March 18. "I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended with my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!"
The 56-year-old Real Housewives of New York star, who has spoken about her problems with alcohol before [she's never fully committed to be sober], added, "While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times I've fallen. It's one day at a time! I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."
"It's one day at a time!" she continued. "I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again. I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support."
Page Six had quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the reality star, who has her own Countess Luann cabaret show, appeared drunk upon arrival at the Townhouse piano bar on March 16. The outlet reported that she allegedly grabbed the mic and began singing, drawing boos from the crowd, who she later reportedly cursed out before she was made to leave the bar.
Through an intermediary, Luann explained her take of the situation to Page Six the next morning. "I was at rehearsals all day yesterday, then went to dinner with Broadway producers," said she. "We were in a celebratory mood and drinking champagne."
The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer said she arrived with Kinky Boots producer Jim Kierstead to Townhouse, where there was "a bunch of people singing." She said she herself sang a few songs, per her companion's suggestion.
"I realize I was a little bit tipsy," she said, "but we were having fun, and it was getting late."
Luann said Jim told her he had an early rehearsal the next morning and that the two left together. She made no mention of being made to leave.
The Bravo star denied being kicked out of the bar, The Daily Mail reported, quoting her as saying in a statement, "I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can't buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn't appreciate my music."
Jim told Page Six that he and Luann and I went to the Townhouse for a "nightcap," where "she was met by legions of her fans and was convinced to sing for them."
"I was finally able to bring her home as I had an early morning Thursday for the workshop of a new musical," he said. "Of course she was the belle of the ball as usual."
Luann's night out comes a little more than four years after she was arrested after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla.. She later pleaded guilty to three charges: battery, disorderly intoxication and trespass in an occupied structure of conveyance and checked herself into rehab.
As part of her plea deal, Luann was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in New York while on one year probation. She checked herself back into treatment in July 2018.
