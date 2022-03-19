Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for "Regrettable" Incident at NYC Bar Amid Alcohol Struggles

The Countess is singing a tune of contrition.

Luann de Lesseps took to Instagram apologizing for her behavior after reportedly causing a scene at New York City piano bar, Townhouse earlier this week.

"This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth," she shared in a post on March 18. "I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended with my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!"

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of New York star, who has spoken about her problems with alcohol before [she's never fully committed to be sober], added, "While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times I've fallen. It's one day at a time! I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

"It's one day at a time!" she continued. "I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again. I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support."