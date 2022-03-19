Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys, His Rep Confirms

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

Kanye West was supposed to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards but his set was canceled following his recent online posts, according to his rep.

E! News has reached out for comment from the Recording Academy, the group behind the ceremony, but has not heard back. The organization had never confirmed a planned performance by Kanye, who is nominated for five Grammys for the 2022 show, which is set to take place April 3.

Kanye's rep confirmed to E! News a March 18 report from The Blast, which quoted sources close to Ye as saying that the Donda rapper's team received a phone call that evening, informing him he has been pulled from the lineup of performers for the Grammys.

According to the website, insiders say the show is "unfortunately" taking this position "due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior." The Blast also reported that the decision was also made partially because Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony and there was concern about the two men's interaction during the show.