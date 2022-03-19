Kate Middleton and Prince William Cancel Caribbean Tour Stop Due to Belize Protest

Watch : Princess Diana Draws Comparison to Kate Middleton in Archived Image

Change of plans.

Prince William and his wife Kate Milddleton have canceled a scheduled visit to a village in Belize after residents protested the royal trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the country, formerly British Honduras, on Saturday, March 19, to kick off an eight-day royal Caribbean tour, and were due to visit Akte ‘il Ha cacao farm in the indigenous Maya village of Indian Creek on Sunday morning. But the night before, the event was canceled after a few dozen residents of Indian Creek, an indigenous Maya village, staged a protest, Reuters reported.

"We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," Kensington Palace announced on Saturday, March 19. "Further details will be provided in due course."

For years, the villagers have been engaged in a land dispute with Flora and Fauna International (FFI), a conservation group of which William as a patron. The protest also comes amid growing scrutiny of the British Empire's colonial ties to the region, Reuters reported.