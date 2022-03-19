Gymshark's First Ever Friends & Family Sale Is On & You Can Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 79% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that spring is finally here, it's the perfect time to stock up on workout essentials for the warmer days ahead. Fortunately for us, Gymshark is holding their first ever Friends & Family Event where you can take an additional 30% off nearly everything on site. All you have to do is enter the code FAMILY at checkout to receive your discount. This is one sale you definitely don't want to miss!

When a brand says "almost everything" is on sale, it can be kind of overwhelming to go through hundreds of items to pick out the very best styles and deals. Because we're all friends and family here, we did the work for you. Whether you're shopping for leggings, sports bras, swimwear, loungewear and essential workout accessories, you're sure to find something you love at Gymshark today.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Gymshark's Friends & Family Event, check those out below.