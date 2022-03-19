Gymshark's First Ever Friends & Family Sale Is On & You Can Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 79% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that spring is finally here, it's the perfect time to stock up on workout essentials for the warmer days ahead. Fortunately for us, Gymshark is holding their first ever Friends & Family Event where you can take an additional 30% off nearly everything on site. All you have to do is enter the code FAMILY at checkout to receive your discount. This is one sale you definitely don't want to miss!
When a brand says "almost everything" is on sale, it can be kind of overwhelming to go through hundreds of items to pick out the very best styles and deals. Because we're all friends and family here, we did the work for you. Whether you're shopping for leggings, sports bras, swimwear, loungewear and essential workout accessories, you're sure to find something you love at Gymshark today.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Gymshark's Friends & Family Event, check those out below.
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Gymshark's Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings come highly recommended by numerous Gymshark lovers. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "Please get these!! Tested these out by lifting weights and they did not slide down or even move. The band around the waist sucked my stomach in like a waist trainer. I loved it made me feel snatched in the right areas." It comes in multiple colors including black, yellow, and lime green. Some colors are as low as $34.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Sports Bra
Don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't find a high-quality sports bra for less than $20. Right now, these shopped-loved sports bras are on sale for as low as $15. Amazing.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
The Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings were created for you to "do it all." They come in nine colors including this fun marbled Tahoe teal. Snag a pair today for just $35. That price just can't be beat!
Gymshark Whitney Cropped Pullover
This isn't your average cropped pullover. Not only is it super cute, it also features an inspirational message written around the neckline. It's subtle and of the same color as the sweatshirt, but that's what makes it extra special.
Gymshark Open Back Swimsuit
If you want to score an incredible deal, this open back swimsuit is on sale for just $8. It comes in pink and turquoise, and was designed to be so flattering, you'll "feel a wave of confidence" when you put this on.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-in-1 Shorts
These two-in-one shorts feature an inner layer with seamless, sweat-wicking fabric and an outer layer that's lightweight and breathable. It comes in black, smokey grey and bright purple. It's on sale right now for just $32.
Gymshark Fraction Crop Top
This crop top can be used for working out or lounging around at home. It comes in a variety of playful bright colors, and it's on sale for as low as $9.
Gymshark Whitney Mesh Leggings
The buttery-soft Whitney Mesh Leggings were designed to be a pair of leggings that allows you to be the best version of yourself. According to Gymshark reviewers, this is a pair of chic leggings you don't want to miss out on. As one wrote, "The best leggings I ever wore. Amazing fabric and they are really flattering. Worth the money." Another wrote these leggings were so comfortable they even wore these for lounging around the house. Sounds like this is a must-add-to-bag-now.
Gymshark Hot/Cold Bottle
In the market for a new water bottle you can take from the gym to the office? This hot/cold bottle from Gymshark is just the thing you need. Right now it's on sale for $18.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top
This long sleeve crop top is a must-have, according to Gymshark fans. Not only are the colors great, one shopper wrote this is a top that makes you feel good about yourself. It's lightweight and just moves right with you. Right now, you can get this for as low as $22.
