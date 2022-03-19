Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Speaks Out After Armed Robbery in Office Parking Lot

Jason Oppenheim is addressing a recent armed robbery that took place in a parking lot near his office.
The Selling Sunset star told TMZ that a suspect pulled a gun on a man in the Oppenheim office parking lot and asked for his watch.
The LA County Sheriff confirmed to E! News that an armed robbery took place in a parking lot off Sunset Blvd. on Thursday, March 17. Investigators are still searching for a suspect.
Now, Jason is looking at taking steps to keep himself and his coworkers safe.
"I'm concerned about all of our safety," Jason said in a statement to E! News, "the brazen armed robberies and overall crime in this city has become a serious concern for everyone."
He said that in light of the armed robbery in their parking lot, "Several of us—including my brother and I—are feeling it necessary to arm ourselves, as well as increase security at the office."
Jason told TMZ that he advised his coworkers to refrain from wearing jewelry and watches so as to not make themselves vulnerable to attack going in and out of the office building.
As Jason noted in his statement to E! News, just two weeks ago, co-star Christine Quinn's home became a target for an attempted break-in.
In an Instagram Story post, the Oppenheim real estate agent said she and her husband Christian Richard woke up to noises. She saw two armed men try to break through their glass window in the security footage of her home.
"We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly," said Christine, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with Richard last May. "And because the robbers weren't able to break into our house or any of our windows because they're double- triple-paned windows—I mean, we take very serious precautions—they decided to leave and they left.
"I want people to know to take this very seriously," Christine added. "This stuff does happen in L.A. It's happening all the time, and I don't know what would've happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom and they would have probably shot us."
Jason hopes that taking new security efforts at the office will increase the safety of the Oppenheim family.