Halyna Hutchins' Husband Shares How Her Family in Ukraine Is Surviving the Invasion

Halyna Hutchins' family is weathering another life challenge, according to her husband, Matthew Hutchins.
As the Russian military continues its attack on Ukraine, Matthew recently took to Twitter to share that family members of the late cinematographer who are living in the Eastern European country have been affected by the invasion. According to Matthew, Halyna's sister Svetlana has evacuated and "made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her 3 yr old daughter and will continue onwards to Western Europe."
Meanwhile, her parents "stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst," Matthew tweeted. He added that Halyna's mother, Olga, is "still working as nurse at the hospital where she has worked for 30+ years" amid the invasion.
Following his tweet, a rep for the widower confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that "Halyna's sister and 3-year-old niece have just made it to the Romanian border, attempting to get evacuated."
The harrowing family update comes almost five months after the death of Halyna, who was fatally wounded in October 2021 when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico set of Rust.
In the wake of her passing, Matthew posted a tribute to his wife, saying in a tweet, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words."
Sharing a family photo of Halyna and their 9-year-old son Andros, Matthew continued, "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."
In Facebook post at the time, Matthew also thanked Halyna's friends and mentors at the American Film Institute for establishing a scholarship fund in her honor. "You always treated her with respect, as a member of the AFI family, and spoke highly of her talent in life, which nurtured the success we had only just begun to see flourish," he wrote. "I would like to ask that anyone seeking to honor her memory with donations direct your giving to this scholarship fund. Thank you."