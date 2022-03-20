Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Shayne Jansen

Sure, love is blind, but these gains are easy to see.

Jansen revealed the progress he's made as he's dedicated himself to fitness journey since filming wrapped on the Netflix hit series. "It's amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," the Love Is Blind star wrote on March 17 alongside transformation photos. "I've come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself."

One person who would hire Jansen as their trainer? His co-star Nick Thompson, who commented, "Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you."

The 32-year-old has already teased that some of his workouts include a "model walk" on the treadmill, but we're gonna need him to drop the full regimen ASAP.