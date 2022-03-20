Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Halle Berry and Kristen Wiig debuted daring new hairstyles at the Critics Choice Awards, while a Love Is Blind star showed off their impressive year-long fitness journey.

A lot can change in a year—just ask Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen.

The reality TV star showed off the results of his fitness journey on Instagram this week and opened up about the changes he has made since leaving Netflix's pods. And he wasn't the only person to make a major transformation, with Shawn Mendes revealing his surprising new tattoo and Sofia Richie switching up her hair color. 

Plus, Halle Berry and Kristen Wiig unveiled bold new hairstyles at the Critics Choice Awards, with Berry paying homage to her X-Men character and Wiig saying goodbye to her platinum hair for a dramatically darker pixie cut. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Shayne Jansen

Sure, love is blind, but these gains are easy to see.

Jansen revealed the progress he's made as he's dedicated himself to fitness journey since filming wrapped on the Netflix hit series. "It's amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," the Love Is Blind star wrote on March 17 alongside transformation photos. "I've come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself." 

One person who would hire Jansen as their trainer? His co-star Nick Thompson, who commented, "Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you."

The 32-year-old has already teased that some of his workouts include a "model walk" on the treadmill, but we're gonna need him to drop the full regimen ASAP.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Halle Berry

An unexpected Storm hit the Critics Choice Awards.

Berry channeled her X-Men character when she hit the red carpet with a platinum, cropped hairstyle. The 55-year-old showed off her partially shaved head with an asymmetrical chop and sideswept bangs. 

"This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back!" Berry captioned an Instagram post on March 14. "this is for YOU!"

During the ceremony, the Moonfall star received the sixth annual SeeHer Award, which recognizes a woman "who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," according to the Critics Choice Awards website. 

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kristen Wiig

Turns out the comedian has a bit of a dark side.

Wiig said goodbye to her blonde hair, the Bridesmaids star debuting a brunette pixie cut at the Critics Choice Awards. The 48-year-old actress bold new 'do complemented her black lacy and sheer Rodarte dress.

Instagram/Chase K
Sofia Richie

Welcome back, blondie.

Richie, 23, revealed she dyed her hair honey blonde, captioning a March 10 selfie in her Instagram Stories, "Brunette no more," and tagging hairstylist Tauni Dawson. The model, who had returned to her natural darker hue back in November, also showed off her lightened locks on March 17, posting a pic with her "day 1" stylist Chase K from a photoshoot. 

ABC
Kelly Ripa

So long, TV host. Hello, televangelist.

Ripa unveiled a striking impersonation of television personality Tammy Faye Bakker, who was most recently played by Jessica Chastain in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a previous video posted on March 16.

The clip, which served as a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show, showed Ripa in an red curly wig with Tammy's notorious fake lashes, eye makeup and heavily lined lips. Kelly rocked two outfits throughout the clip: A sequin shirt with a headband and a cheetah print top perfectly fitted to the character's liking.

The 51-year-old TV personality kicked off the transformation video by belting, "Jesus keeps taking me higher and higher," before the scene cuts to her face for a close up. An off-camera voice then asked if Kelly wants some remover for her makeup, to which she replies, "Oh, no."

"That's it. I mean, they're permanently lined, and my eyes are permanently lined and my eyebrows are permanently on, so there's not a whole lot you can do. This is who I am," Ripa said with a chuckle, quoting a line from The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

This new ink will really make you wonder.

The 23-year-old singer debuted what appeared to be a fresh tattoo on his Instagram March 17. In a carousel of vacation photos, Mendes is seen in one pic appearing shirtless with a red vertical line—resembling a scratch—adorning the back of his neck. The Canadian musician's new ink bares a resemblance to the throat tattoo Machine Gun Kelly debuted last year.

While Mendes has yet to publicly comment on the body art, his fans were naturally intrigued.

"EVERYONE STOP SHAWN GOT A NEW TATTOO," tweeted one eagle-eyed observer, while another person wrote, "Tell me what this new tattoo means @ShawnMendes."

