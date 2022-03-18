Mother of Young Thug’s Son Shot and Killed at 31 After Alleged Bowling Ball Dispute

LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son Kyvion Jackson, died after an alleged dispute over a bowling ball while she was attending a celebration in Atlanta.

The mother of Young Thug's son was shot and killed after an alleged dispute at a bowling alley on March 17. 

LaKevia Jackson, who died at the age of 31, was found dead at Metro Fun Center around 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release from Atlanta Police. LaKevia, who is the mother of 14-year-old Kyvion Jackson, had multiple gunshot wounds.

After initial investigation by Atlanta Police Homicide detectives, they discovered the the gunshots began after a dispute over a bowling ball, police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

CBS 46 reported from a press conference in Atlanta on Friday that Atlanta police will not be releasing details on the identity of the suspected shooter, but believe that they are close to an arrest based on surveillance evidence and witness testimony.

LaKevia's mother, Sherina Jackson, told the outlet that her daughter was attending a friend's birthday party at the bowling alley.

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"I didn't know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby," Sherina said. "I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she's not breathing!"

She added, "I lost my baby all over a bowling ball."

"This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball," the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said at the press conference, per CBS 46. "We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in."

Young Thug has six children with four women, according to his 2016 interview with GQ.

