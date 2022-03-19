15 After School Shows You May've Forgotten About

Watch : "Degrassi: The Next Generation" Is Coming to HBO Max: EXCLUSIVE

Teens never felt more seen than in the '90s and the '00s.

There were countless comedies, dramas and animated shows that helped shed light on what it was really like being a young adult at the time. However, as decades have passed by, it has been hard to keep track of all those after school hits.

Recently, we were reminded just how much we loved Degrassi: The Next Generation when HBO Max announced that all 14 seasons were heading to the streamer on March 25. Whatever it takes, we're going to binge watch that entire show.

But, while we wait for that release, we plan to revisit other coming-of-age gems that deserve a rewatch. Who else remembers Instant Star, the Canadian musical-comedy that starred Alexz Johnson and Tim Rozon?

While Rozon told E! News in July that he would be open to a taped reunion, we know we'd settle just for the show to be made available on a streaming service.