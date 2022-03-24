Why Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Is Making Waves With Her Must-Have Swimwear

Ahead of festival season, Siesta Key's Juliette Porter is working hard to expand JMP The Label and create swimwear for all.

Ben Pursell

We interviewed Juliette Porter because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from her own swimwear line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Never underestimate the power of Juliette Porter.

As the original narrator and member of MTV's Siesta Key, the 24-year-old designer is the unofficial queen of a city filled with fun and sun. But in between tackling relationships and drama, Juliette has been building a swimwear line that is more than just a trend. 

JMP the Label has become a brand for the woman who jet skis by day and hangs out with her girlfriends at a resort at night. And while style is important, quality is an absolute must all year long.

For viewers of Siesta Key, chances are they have seen Juliette's designs on various cast members including Chloe Long, Amanda Marie Miller and Camilla Cattaneo. Now, you can shop some of the looks for yourself. See some of our favorite picks below. 

 

Twilight Collection

The stars are aligning in one of Juliette's favorite collections known as Twilight. The best-selling suit is perfect for a swim under the stars and when the sun goes down. 

$84
Top
$78
Bottom

Untamed Collection

Headed to a festival this season? Look and feel good in one of Juliette's classic styles like her Untamed collection. These designs won't go out of style anytime soon. 

$78
JMP The Label

Tortuga Collection

"Don't sleep on the men's suits because my brother and all his friends got them and they're like, ‘Yooo, these are like my favorite board shorts,'" Amanda Marie Miller told E! News. Cast member Brandon Gomes is also a fan of the guy suits.  

$68
JMP The Label

Sienna Collection

"We have a collection coming out called Cactus Bloom. It's very Coachella/Stagecoach friendly and there's another one called Sienna, which is a burnt rust color with silver sparkles in it," Juliette teased. "It's really beautiful and perfect for festival season. You just got to throw in a cowboy hat with that and you're good to go." 

$80
JMP The Label

Tortuga Collection

"Her swimsuits are really, really the best," Chloe Long told E! News after modeling a one-piece. "If she was not my friend. I would still rep JMP." 

$125
JMP The Label

Still shopping? Here's how Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg gets ready. 17 stars say they use this sunscreen that has 22,900 5-star reviews. 

Siesta Key airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.  

