Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval? Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney BREAK UP!

Tom Schwartz is moving on but not moving in!

Less than a week after the Vanderpump Rules star and Katie Maloney announced their breakup, the couple is the topic of a fair share of rumors and headlines. But one theory spreading online is so crazy that the couple's co-star had to put an end to the speculation.

According to reports, Schwartz moved in with his best friend Tom Sandoval. But according to Sandoval's girlfriend, Ariana Madix, it's just not true. "Nobody is crashing at our house," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Stop saying that."

At the same time, the cast appears to be trying their best to support both Schwartz and Maloney as they begin a new chapter of their relationship. When the pair confirmed their split on Instagram, Madix joined Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and more co-stars in sending positive messages.

And for those who wonder what went wrong in the relationship, Maloney tried to offer some answers on her latest podcast.