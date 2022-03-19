These Circus by Sam Edelman Sandals With 6,400+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Are on Sale for Just $30

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We were browsing the Amazon best-sellers section the other day for new spring must-haves when we came across these Circus by Sam Edelman sandals. Not only were they super cute (and reminded us of a certain designer pair that costs over $200!), they were also on sale for a really great low price. After looking through the thousands of positive reviews stating how comfortable and gorgeous these were in person, we were sold. Whenever something really catches are eye, like these sandals did, we just have to tell you about them.
Circus by Sam Edelman's Canyon Flat Sandals come in over 30 different colors, patterns and color combos. You can get this in classics like black, almond, navy and saddle. If you want to be more bold with your look, you can get these in snake print, neon coral, neon yellow, and a floral lime pattern. All of the options are so chic, you'll have trouble picking just one. In fact, multiple Amazon reviewers said they loved these Sam Edelman sandals so much, they went back online and bought them in more colors. It's no wonder why these have over 6,400 five-star reviews.
Right now, a lot of color and size combos are about $30, but you can find some for under $20. According to Amazon reviewers, it's definitely worth it and even say these look expensive. To read some reviews and to snag a pair for yourself, check out the below.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Canyon Flat Sandal
The Canyon Flat Sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman are super versatile and can be worn dressed up with a cute spring dress or down with some jeans or denim shorts. It comes in over 30 colors and patterns on Amazon including almond, black, neon coral and snake print. It's originally about $60, but you can find several color and size combos for just $30. Some sizes and colors are even less than $20. Be sure to snag a pair (or two) for yourself before they sell out!
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Just check out the following reviews.
"Love at first wear. GREAT Tory Burch Miller 'dupe!' My Miller sandals became loose after less than a year. These are much more supportive as well. These fit great and the two straps keep them from becoming loose. Love these shoes!"
"Perfect sandal. I now own three pairs and still very happy with sandals. Received many compliments and pleasantly surprised when they realize they're not the real brand. Would definitely recommend over and over."
"Comfortable right out of the box! Great dupe for the TB Miller, especially at this price. I paid $32.99 for the nude color (almond). Fits as expected. Not much arch support, this is a true flat sandal. Looks great with shorts or dresses."
"I had been obsessing over the Tory Burch Miller sandals for almost three years, I would put them in virtual carts and looked at hundreds of pictures on the internet, Nordstrom and Zappos but I could not bring myself to spend the money. Looked on Amazon and found these, perfect because they offer a wide width option. I typically wear a 7.5 or 8 in any shoe and I ordered the 8.5 W and they are perfect. First day wearing them I have already received 6 compliments!!! They are comfortable and they do not rub, they are secure on my feet and a little loose which is what I wanted. For the money, buy every single color in your size you can!! You will NOT be disappointed! I plan to buy the snake skin, the almond and the red immediately following this review!"
"I bought these to wear this summer and they are as great as everyone says. I have a thin foot, normally wear an 8 or 7.5 and I sized up to 8.5 based on the reviews. I probably could have used the 8, but the 8.5 is fine. I find them to be a little wide, but my foot is a narrow width so this is a problem I have and won't affect most people. I wore these the other day and was stopped by a stranger, 'What are those? Tory Burch? I love them!' I can afford the TB Millers but I just can't make myself spend $200 on sandals. These are a great and stylish alternative. Get them, you won't be sorry!"
