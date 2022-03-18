Lisa Bonet Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jason Momoa Divorce

In a new photo obtained by E! News, Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring nearly two months after announcing her split from Jason Momoa.

Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

It is truly over for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet? ​Her ring finger says: maybe not!

In a new photo obtained by E! News, Lisa was spotted wearing her wedding ring while shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon on March 16. The sighting comes nearly two months after the couple announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade together as a couple.

At the time, the pair shared a joint statement, writing: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

As for a reason for their split? A source exclusively told E! News in January that they had drifted due to opposing interests.

"Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it's driving him and is very fulfilling," the source said. "Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him."

Continuing their joint statement, Jason and Lisa wrote that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived." 
 
And while it has not been confirmed ​whether the two are reconciling, they have shown they still have ​a strong family connection since their breakup.

On March 1, Jason showed support for his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz—who Lisa shares with ex Lenny Kravitz—at the premiere of The Batman.
 
"We're just so proud," Jason told Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here....It's still family, you know?" 
 
Jason att​ended the premiere with daughter Lola Momoa, 14 and son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 13, who he shares with Lisa.

The Sun/News Licensing/MEGA

The Aquaman star expressed that while coming together as a family may be easy, a breakup in the public eye is not.

He wrote in an Instagram post on March 3, "mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."

