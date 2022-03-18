Disney Investigating Grey's Anatomy Writer Who Allegedly Faked Her Own Medical History

Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into claims that she fabricated parts of her medical history, E! News has learned.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 18, 2022 10:03 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: "Grey's Anatomy": By The Numbers

Scandal may be over, but there seems to be a new one brewing on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

Elisabeth Finch, a 44-year-old writer who has been with Grey's since 2014, has been placed on administrative leave pending a review from Disney over allegations that she had fabricated parts of her medical history while working on the hit ABC series, E! News has learned.

Finch's personal health struggles were sometimes incorporated into the series, helping establish her as a vital voice in the writers' room, according to trade newsletter The Ankler, which was the first to report the investigation. In addition to penning more than a dozen episodes, Finch had extensively documented her medical experiences—including her diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer, having an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy and losing a kidney and a part of her leg—in personal essays for ElleThe Hollywood Reporter and Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes' website, Shondaland.

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

The writer also made a cameo on a 2015 Grey's Anatomy episode that she wrote. The episode—titled "Silent All These Years"—featured a storyline about rape and was based on an experience Finch had while visiting the UCLA Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center, per The Ankler.

Todd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Before Grey's Anatomy, Finch worked as a writer on True BloodNo Ordinary Family and The Vampire Diaries.

In the wake of the allegations, a spokesperson for Shondaland told E! News, "Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story."

When reached for comment, Finch's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "Ms. Finch is not going to discuss her private health matters."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

2

Your Jaw Will Drop Over Pete Davidson's Latest Kim Kardashian Tattoo

3
Exclusive

Has Pete Davidson Met Kim Kardashian's Kids? What's Next for the Pair

4

Michael Bublé Shocked Over Question His Son Asked About Pregnancy

5

Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What Docuseries Got Wrong

Latest News

24 Products We Got as Samples but Would Now Happily Pay Full Price For

How Halyna Hutchins' Family in Ukraine Is Surviving the Attack

Mother of Young Thug’s Son Killed at 31 Over Alleged Bowling Dispute

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Raise Eyebrows With Shady Messages

Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval? Ariana Madix Says…

Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants This Actress to Play Buffy

Lisa Bonet Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jason Momoa Divorce