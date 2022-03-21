Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Try Not to Lose Her Patience with Ashley

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

How does one say "put up or shut up" nicely?

That's what Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher is seemingly trying to figure out as Ashley Marti continuously complains about her workload in this exclusive sneak peek of the Bravo show's March 21 episode,

"Why do I have to do everything?" Ashley asks, explaining that she's particularly irritated with Gabriela Barragan, who apparently keeps giving her to-do lists.

"I have no problem respecting you at all," Ashley assures Daisy. "You lead the way I wanna be led."

Daisy is just confused at this point, though. "So it's the way she's asking you?" she responds, to which Ashley says, "It's the way that it's conveyed."

Trying to level with her, Daisy explains that every crew member aboard the Parsifal III is "gonna have to follow orders that we're not happy with."

"Maybe that's not the way you would do it," Daisy adds, "but when you're Second and Chief, you get to choose."