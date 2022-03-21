"Fatal Attraction Killer" Carolyn Warmus Has "Nothing to Hide" in Oxygen's Shocking New Special

After spending 27 years in prison for the murder of her lover's wife, Carolyn Warmus is finally sharing her side of the story.
E! News can exclusively reveal that the former schoolteacher will open up about the case in an interview on Oxygen's new two-part special, The Fatal Attraction Murder, named for the moniker the press gave Warmus due to the stunning similarities between the popular film and the alleged murder of 40-year-old Betty Jeanne Solomon.
The story of an affair that seemingly led to the 1989 homicide was a sensation, quickly garnering front-page-news status and relentless TV coverage. Reporters from around the world descended on Westchester County in New York to scrutinize every word of testimony, every nuance of Warmus' body language and every detail of her wardrobe.
Now, more than three decades later, The Fatal Attraction Murder is re-examining the case. Throughout the in-depth special, Warmus—who never testified in her own defense on the advice of counsel—will recount her experience after being released from prison in June 2019.
The sentence was handed down at Warmus' second trial in 1992—her first resulted in a hung jury—and she was convicted of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. However, Warmus has always maintained her innocence. As she says in the below sneak peek, "I have nothing to hide."
The Fatal Attraction Murder will also feature interviews with those who investigated the case and worked to secure her conviction, offering up the circumstantial evidence that led to Warmus' conviction, as there was allegedly no physical evidence to support her guilt.
Among the additional interviewees are the Greenburgh PD investigator who worked the case from beginning to end; Westchester County, New York prosecutors; and jurors and reporters who covered the story firsthand. All will reveal what they thought about the case then and how they view it now.
Additionally, the Oxygen series will delve into the case's latest turn: New York prosecutors have agreed to the DNA testing of one of the few pieces of evidence found at the crime scene. There's no telling whether the results will vindicate Warmus, though.
The special is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with Tara Long, Geno McDermott and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers along with Lorri Leighton, who also directs. Steve Lee Jones serves as executive producer for Bee Holder Productions.
The Fatal Attraction Murder's two-night special event kicks off Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. Part two premieres the following day, Sunday, March 27, at the same time.
