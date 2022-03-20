20 Stars Say They Use This Concealer With 19,900+ 5-Star Reviews: Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards & More

We included this product shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did you know that the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer sells once every 12 seconds? With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth considering. Additionally, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 9,900+ 5-star reviews from Ulta customers.
If you're an Ulta shopper, today's your lucky day because you can get the original Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and the Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer for 50% off. This is a 24-hour deal. So, if you want to stock up on your favorite concealer or try this for the first time, now is the best time to shop.
Plus, it's a celebrity favorite. Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Hannah Godwin, Teresa Giudice, Dove Cameron, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Johnson, Madelaine Petsch, Camille Kostek, Margaret Josephs, Emily Simpson, Olivia Jade, Hannah Ann Sluss, Alessia Cara, Morgan Simianer, Joey King, Evelyn Lozada, Teddi Mellencamp, Zara Larsson have recommended this concealer. If you want to learn more about this popular product, let's see what these stars had to say about it.
Shay Mitchell included this concealer in her 58-step beauty routine, commenting, "The concealer that I like to use is Tarte's Shape Tape." The actress also told Cosmopolitan UK, "This is something that I live by. I use the shade medium and I use it as my concealer every day to cover all the spots that I have. I like to apply it before my foundation, so I have a clean slate to work from."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards said, "I don't think I know anybody who doesn't use this concealer. It is Tarte Shape Tape. Everybody I know uses this product. I don't know what I'd do without it. It's an emergency if I don't have it. I would never not have it now. It's literally in every bag and drawer. It comes in a mini size too. I also use it as a primer before putting on eyeshadow in addition to using it as concealer under my eyes. I also use it to shade my nose, even though I got it done."
Kyle added, "This product is the best best best, you guys. It's great under the eyes and on top of the eyes. It just blends so great. It's so hydrating. My under eyes never look dried out. It stays all day. It's an emergency if I run out of this."
The Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Godwin said she used this concealer while filming, sharing with Cosmopolitan, "I used a ton of concealer because I wasn't sleeping a ton. The Tarte Shape Tape concealer used to be the concealer I'd use on special occasions, but now I'm hooked and use it every day." Hannah also told Us Weekly, "I love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I have to buy multiple of them at once because I'm terrified of running out because then I'll have bags under my eyes! It's not too cakey and more liquid-based.
Bebe Rexha told Allure, "I am using the Shape Tape by Tarte, my favorite, favorite, favorite concealer in the entire world. And I've gotten everybody onto this. OK? It's the best. So you're gonna take this under the eye." She also said, "I have a little scar here on my chest. I'll just like bring a little here too as well. Look at that, it's like magic."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice told Glamour, "As for concealer, I love Tarte's Shape Tape ($27), that's my favorite. Then, after I put my foundation and concealer on, I use a pressed powder over them to set my makeup."
"I'm still living for the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I use the shade Bare. I just put that all over my face. I generally don't do a full face of foundation because I feel like that's too much. I like the way this looks. Doing just concealer is the way to go for me," Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch told Marie Claire.
Olympian Shawn Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that she applies the Tarte Shape Tape concealer in the shade Light-Medium Sand under her eyes and nose.
Dove Cameron told Us Weekly she keeps the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in her bag. Camille Kostek told the outlet that she carries the travel-size version with her. So did Meghan Trainor.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
This one is definitely worth checking out. The numbers don't lie:
100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother
100% agree it covers dark circles
100% would recommend to a friend
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
This concealer has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 9,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It's on sale for half price at Ulta TODAY only. You can get a bundle with a makeup sponge at QVC. And, yes, it's on Amazon too, but only in limited shades.
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the extra creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation, per the brand. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
The creamy concealer has 19,700+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers.
If you're still on the fence about shopping, check out these celebrity comments to learn more about the beloved concealer.
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs said, "This is my ultimate favorite concealer that I die for and I can't live without. I doesn't go anywhere. It stays put. I've tried every concealer under the sun. It's amazing. This has such a variety of shades. We conceal all over. You can use it as a primer for your eyeshadow. You can use it wherever you get red. I also put a little between my eyebrows. This is hard to find in stores. I'm happy it's on Amazon."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson included the concealer in her list of holiday gift guide picks.
Zara Larsson told Allure, "This is Tarte concealer. I love it. It's very creamy and it blends really well. I put this under my eyes so I can trick people into thinking I got good sleep, a little bit on my nose, and a little bit on my chin.
"I don't really like using too much concealer under my eyes because I don't want it to look up and look cakey. I use Tarte Shape Tape in the shade Light Neutral. I just use a little bit and I like to highlight with that," Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade said in a beauty tutorial.
"For all of you girls and guys who have dark circles, you know that the Tarte concealer is great. It's like really full coverage. You don't need a lot. Instead of applying a triangle, I like to apply it in dots and then I use a BeautyBlender," Alessia Cara advised in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video.
Cheer star Morgan Simianer shared, "I don't know how to do makeup, so don't judge me on this. I just rub it on my face until it somewhat looks fun. This is Tarte concealer. I put it underneath my eyes because I have the worst bags that are not designer. And, then I put it my nose where it's red and on any other little blemishes."
"This is Tarte Ultra Creamy Concealer. I just do a little bit underneath my eyes," The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said.
Joey King told Vogue, "I use Tarte. It lasts me so long because a little bit goes a long way."
RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp included the concealer as one of her go-to beauty products, sharing in an Instagram Story, "Right now I have on Charlotte Tilbury [foundation] ... and then I have on Tarte Shape Tape under my eyes," per Bravo's The Daily Dish.
Evelyn Lozada included the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in her beauty routine, telling Us Weekly, "It will take you ten minutes and you will look amazing."
If you're looking for more great deals, get $107 worth of Tarte makeup for just $49 and check out this 2 for the price of 1 deal on the beloved It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream.