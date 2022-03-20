20 Stars Say They Use This Concealer With 19,900+ 5-Star Reviews: Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards & More

Shay Mitchell included this concealer in her 58-step beauty routine, commenting, "The concealer that I like to use is Tarte's Shape Tape." The actress also told Cosmopolitan UK, "This is something that I live by. I use the shade medium and I use it as my concealer every day to cover all the spots that I have. I like to apply it before my foundation, so I have a clean slate to work from."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards said, "I don't think I know anybody who doesn't use this concealer. It is Tarte Shape Tape. Everybody I know uses this product. I don't know what I'd do without it. It's an emergency if I don't have it. I would never not have it now. It's literally in every bag and drawer. It comes in a mini size too. I also use it as a primer before putting on eyeshadow in addition to using it as concealer under my eyes. I also use it to shade my nose, even though I got it done."

Kyle added, "This product is the best best best, you guys. It's great under the eyes and on top of the eyes. It just blends so great. It's so hydrating. My under eyes never look dried out. It stays all day. It's an emergency if I run out of this."

The Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Godwin said she used this concealer while filming, sharing with Cosmopolitan, "I used a ton of concealer because I wasn't sleeping a ton. The Tarte Shape Tape concealer used to be the concealer I'd use on special occasions, but now I'm hooked and use it every day." Hannah also told Us Weekly, "I love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I have to buy multiple of them at once because I'm terrified of running out because then I'll have bags under my eyes! It's not too cakey and more liquid-based.

Bebe Rexha told Allure, "I am using the Shape Tape by Tarte, my favorite, favorite, favorite concealer in the entire world. And I've gotten everybody onto this. OK? It's the best. So you're gonna take this under the eye." She also said, "I have a little scar here on my chest. I'll just like bring a little here too as well. Look at that, it's like magic."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice told Glamour, "As for concealer, I love Tarte's Shape Tape ($27), that's my favorite. Then, after I put my foundation and concealer on, I use a pressed powder over them to set my makeup."

"I'm still living for the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I use the shade Bare. I just put that all over my face. I generally don't do a full face of foundation because I feel like that's too much. I like the way this looks. Doing just concealer is the way to go for me," Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch told Marie Claire.

Olympian Shawn Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that she applies the Tarte Shape Tape concealer in the shade Light-Medium Sand under her eyes and nose.

Dove Cameron told Us Weekly she keeps the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in her bag. Camille Kostek told the outlet that she carries the travel-size version with her. So did Meghan Trainor.