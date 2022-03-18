See Why Anne Hathaway Says She Didn't Meet The Real Version of Co-Star Jared Leto Until Recently

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play a married couple in the new limited series WeCrashed, but Anne feels like she just met Jared for the first time. Find out why!

Watch: Why Anne Hathaway Feels Like She Just Met the Real Jared Leto

Will the real Jared Leto please stand up?

Despite playing his wife in the new Apple TV+ limited series, Anne Hathaway says she only met the real version of the Oscar-winning actor recently.

"He has a really immersive process," the actress, an Oscar winner herself, told E! News at the show's March 17 premiere. "So much so that I just kind of met Jared for the first time a few days ago. He's so sweet and playful. It's funny, I'm getting to see some of the things that he brought to his character."

Leto has been referred to as a "method actor" by some film critics, but don't use that phrase around him. He prefers to be called "immersive."

"I've spent a career immersively and it's quite an opportunity," he told E! News at the premiere.

In the upcoming Morbius movie (out April 1), Leto went to extremes to play the titular biochemist-turned-vampire, using a cane and learning how to limp in order to adequately model the character's physical challenges. 

"I don't want to get too specific because I'd like to keep some of that for myself," he told Variety. "I worked with people who had this specific physical challenge and modeled it after that."

In WeCrashed, Leto plays Adam Neumann, the real-life CEO of shared workspace company WeWork. Hathaway plays his wife, Rebekah Neumann (a cousin to Gwyneth Paltrow). The series chronicles the dramatic rise and fall of the Neumanns and the company itself. 

Leto says it's the perfect story for the currently climate.

"I love the fact that the story is so recent and relevant," he told E! News. "Colorful character, fascinating story. We examine his incredible successes and also his very loud, public failures."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The first three episodes of WeCrashed premiere March 18 on Apple TV+, with each of the final five episodes premiering weekly.

