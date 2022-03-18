Allow Shirtless Zac Efron to Take You Away

Is it hot in here or is it just Zac Efron

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor hit the beach for a day off on March 17 in Costa Rica. He spent the afternoon showing off his sculpted bod with his friends by his side. He sported navy blue swim trunks, a black baseball cap and a nice set of abs.

The 34-year-old was seen running on the sand in true Baywatch fashion and shared some laughs with a woman in a black bikini as they huddled together throughout the day. Zac used the time by the water to surf, and at one point, set up a camera and tripod along with a woman in a white one-piece to document the group beach day.

Zac currently has a couple projects showing off his rugged, outdoorsy side. In a first look at his upcoming Apple Original film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Zac tries on a mustache, tousled hair and beat up clothing. The film set to release in Fall 2022 release follows the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, played by Zac, who left New York in 1968 and traveled to Vietnam to have a few beers with his childhood buddies at war.

Recently, Zac also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes content of Gold, which released in theaters on March 11. In the footage, Zac is almost unrecognizable, covered in dirt from head to toe as they filmed in the desert of South Australia.

"Filming this was brutal— but I love this s--t," he wrote in the post. "So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far."

The video showed dust storms as the crew crowded around Zac with filming equipment.

"We filmed through some of the gnarliest conditions I've ever witnessed in my life," Zac said in the video. "It showed a lot of solidarity and teamwork on behalf of the crew and our production."

Zac certainly found himself in calmer sands during his well-deserved beach break.

