All the Times Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Proved They’re the Best Hosts

Watch : American Song Contest: Meet All 56 Performers!

Allow NBC's new series to introduce the dynamic duo you never knew you needed: Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

They're set to host the new live reality competition show American Song Contest, and while we can't wait to see performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., battle it out to win the country's vote for best original song, we're also excited to see these two stars lead the way.

After all, Kelly and Snoop are both well-qualified for the gig. The "Stronger" musician has been on both sides of a singing competition series—first as a contestant (and eventual winner!) on American Idol, and later as a judge on The Voice—plus she's already the host of very own talk show. Snoop has plenty of hosting experience, too, from The Joker's Wild to Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

Put simply, the pair is perfect for the job—but you don't have to take our word for it. Below, we've rounded up all of Kelly and Snoop's best hosting moments from over the years.