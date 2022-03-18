Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

Watch : How Meredith Vieira REALLY Felt at The View's Anniversary Show

The View has seen more than its fair share of drama over the years.

From Star Jones abruptly announcing her departure on-air to Meghan McCain and Joy Behar regularly trading passive aggressive remarks—not to mention everything that goes down behind the scenes—there's just something about the long-running ABC daytime show that screams "tense."

At least, that appears to be the case now. According to Meredith Vieira, who was an original moderator and co-host on the show from 1997 to 2006, she never encountered any sticky situations.

"I was at the very beginning of The View, so we all liked each other in the beginning," she joked during E! News' Daily Pop on March 18."I'm only kidding. We all liked each other through my whole time there. I had a great time."

Namely, Meredith added, "because we were on the ground floor building that thing up and it was an amazing experience."