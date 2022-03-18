The MixtapE! Presents Carrie Underwood, Normani and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Carrie Underwood is leaving fans blown away once again.
On March 18, the American Idol winner premiered her new song titled "Ghost Story." And in an interview promoting the project, the Grammy winner said the track sounds like nothing she has heard on the radio.
"I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me," she shared on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song. It's kind of this little revenge kind of song and there's just something kind of epic about it."
Carrie isn't the only singer delighting fans with new hits. Keep scrolling to hear fresh tunes from Charli XCX, Normani, Jason DeRulo and more artists for your weekend playlist.
Jason DeRulo and Robinson feat. Rema—"Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat)"
Put on your dancing shoes for a trendsetting new single that will quickly get you on your feet. "Afrobeats reignited my obsession for music," Jason said in a statement. "That's why I was so excited to create this song alongside Robinson and Rema. I hope y'all love it as much as I do."
Normani—"Fair"
Prepare to see a new side of Normani in her personal new single. "This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments," she said. "Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here."
Carrie Underwood—"Ghost Story"
When describing her brand-new single, the country music superstar said it's "a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about." Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting an ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.
Jewel—"Long Way 'Round"
Before hitting the road this summer with Train for a massive tour, the singer-songwriter is sharing a tease of her forthcoming new studio album. "'Long Way ‘Round' is a song about overcoming something difficult, even if it requires getting lost or taking the longer way around," Jewel explained in a statement. "I'm celebrating some of the things I've overcome as well as the choices I've made that have brought me to where I am today. The heart and mind are powerful muscles that are always willing to adapt and grow when you let them."
Charli XCX—"Used to Know Me"
It's a big day for the artist who is releasing her new album Crash. "I'm proud of the journey that I've been on to get to this album because I do think it's a very unique journey," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I'm really enjoying where I'm at and I really deserve the things that I'm getting but I suppose it's coupled with a point in time where I'm about to make many business decisions that will possibly go on to affect the next era, not just of music, but of my life."
Brady Lee feat. Gracie Carol—"On the Line"
The Milwaukee-born singer explores the magic of talking to a lover on the phone in a heartfelt new collaboration with Gracie. "‘Cause when you say hello, baby anything goes / It could be any time, it could be day or night, you can call me whenever you like," the duo sing. "'Cause there's something in the way you talk, I can never hang you up / And I'm hanging on for dear life / Yeah I'm laying it all on the line."
Jake Scott—"Texas Girl"
This heartfelt, guitar-driven track is a love song about his wife Rachel Scott. While he hails from Arkansas—a state that rivals her hometown in Texas—the pair still ended up falling in love. "Call me a sap but growing up, I spent a loooot of time dreaming about who I'd end up with," Jake wrote on Instagram. "All those years I never thought my girl would be from Texas. I think they beat us in football one too many times and an ego can only take so much. Then I met @RachelaScott and suddenly, I was a cowboy baby."
Joel Corry and David Guetta feat. Bryson Tiller—"What Would You Do"
Headed to the club or a party this weekend? Make sure Joel's new track is turned up loud once you hit the dance floor. "Big love to my guys @DavidGuetta & @BrysonTiller," Joel wrote on Instagram. "Proud of this one…hope you all love it."
Sophia Scott—"One of These Days"
Painting a poignant visual from her parents' struggling marriage, Sophia illustrates how she defined her own perspectives on love. "I wanna live like I'm dying, I want to laugh till I'm crying," she sings. "But my heart still breaks, I hope it falls into place, maybe one of these days."
Happy listening!