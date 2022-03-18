Find Out Who Will Be Taking Murray Bartlett’s Place On The White Lotus

The highly-anticipated season two of The White Lotus has found its resort manager. Find out who will be stepping in for the dearly departed Murray Bartlett.

Watch: Murray Bartlett Gushes Over Working Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus has found its new head honcho.

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore has joined the cast of the HBO hit, playing the manager of The White Lotus Sicily.

Impacciatore boasts an impressive resume of mostly Italian projects. She also appeared in 2021's Prime Video original Dog Years and had a small role in 2004's The Passion of the Christ.

The first season of The White Lotus centered on the resort's Maui location, with Murray Bartlett acting as the manager of the exclusive destination. Bartlett recently won a Critics Choice Award for his cheeky performance on the show.

In addition to Impacciatore, Italian actresses Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco have joined the season two ensemble. They play Mia and Lucia, respectively, two local Sicilians who hang at the resort. We're getting flashbacks to Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady from season one.

The trio rounds out an already stacked cast for the show's second season.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and recent college grad son Albie (Adam DiMarco).

Aubrey Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe). 

Theo James and Meghann Fahy will portray married couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock, on vacation with Harper and Ethan.

Tom Hollander plays Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, while Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss—believed to be Jennifer Coolidge.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Coolidge is the only returning cast member from the first season of The White Lotus. Her performance as socialite Tanya McQuoid charmed audiences and critics. Coolidge won a Critics Choice Award for her work, and was also nominated a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

We cannot wait to see Tanya again—and meet all of our new friends!—when The White Lotus takes us to Italy. 

We'd just be careful about opening any unattended suitcases.

Scroll below for more details on the cast of season two of The White Lotus!

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Our New Resort Manager

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore will play the resort manager of The White Lotus: Sicily, effectively taking over for Murray Bartlett from the show's first season.

She appeared in 2021's Prime Video original Dog Years and had a small role in 2004's The Passion of the Christ.

Getty Images
The New Olivia and Paula?

Actresses Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco have joined the second season. The play Mia and Lucia, respectively, two local Sicilian girls who hang out at The White Lotus.

They're giving us flashbacks to Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O'Grady) from the show's first season.

We'll see if they get up to similar hijinks.

Getty Images
Checking In

Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe have joined season two of The White Lotus as series regulars. According to Deadline, James and Fahy are playing the married couple, Cameron and Daphne Babcock, vacationing with Aubrey Plaza's character Harper. Sharpe is playing Plaza's character's husband, Ethan Spiller.

Leo Woodall is also joining the cast in a recurring role, playing a "magnetic" White Lotus guest.

Getty Images
Bon Voyage

According to Variety, guests are checking into the Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, Italy. The outlet reports the resort has been booked through April 1.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
F. Murray Abraham

The Academy Award winner joins the series as Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic Di Grasso. HBO previously confirmed that Michael Imperioli will play Dominic.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
Adam DiMarco

This The Order star has the honor of portraying F. Murray Abraham's grandson in the second installment of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that The Order's DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate traveling with his father (Imperioli) and grandfather (Abraham).

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Tom Hollander

The Pride & Prejudice star is joining the second installment of White Lotus as Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, according to Deadline.

Rivera Simon/Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson

After starring in the HBO Max original film Unpregnant, the actress has been cast in the role of Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. According to Deadline, Portia's boss is believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played in the debut season by Jennifer Coolidge.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

The O.G. White Lotus star is reportedly returning for a second season, with Imperioli tagging the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement. It's no surprise that director Mike White would bring Coolidge back, as he's a huge fan of the actress and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020
Michael Imperioli

This Sopranos actor is packing his bags and getting ready for a trip he will never forget. In early January, Imperioli confirmed he's joining the cast, writing on Instagram, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team." 

According to HBO, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who takes his elderly father and recent college grad son on vacation.

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza

HBO confirmed the Parks & Recreation actress will join Imperioli and Coolidge in the second installment of the series. Per Deadline, Aubrey's character is Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. 

HBO
New Horizons

Though the series got its name from the fictional hotel, the cast and crew are saying goodbye to the sandy beaches of Maui. When HBO announced they ordered a second installment, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement, "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Mario Perez/HBO
Behind the Scenes Team

Mike White will write, direct and executive produce the series alongside returning co-executive producers David Bernad and Nick Hall. Additionally, Mark Kamine joins as executive producer. 

