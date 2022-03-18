Snack Your Way to Better Skin With These 12 Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can you really eat your way to better skin?
While numerous studies have demonstrated that a healthy diet is key to preventing various diseases and conditions, it can be time-consuming, expensive, and at times, boring to eat super clean 24/7. But with the rise of Nutricosmetics in recent years, it's becoming easier and a bit more exciting to get in those essential vitamins and minerals that claim to give you glowing skin.
From cookie dough infused with aloe vera to good-for-you sodas and ceramide-packed chocolates, you can technically count snack time as part of your skincare routine. Although we recommend you consult your healthcare provider and treat conditions such as acne and dullness with topical products first and foremost, these treats might just be the missing piece to your beauty regime.
Curious? Below, we rounded up 12 snacks, many of which we've tried and loved, that claim to help you glow from the inside out!
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
Let's face it, gut health is skin health. For that reason alone, our afternoon Poppi is a non-negotiable for us. These prebiotic sodas not only taste incredible, but they're packed with apple cider vinegar, which Poppi explains is known to "help boost immunity, aid digestion, support glowing skin, and naturally detoxify."
Beauty Protein Super Bar (24-Pack)
These lemon-poppy plant protein bars have sea buckthorn in them, which according to the brand have the ability to "help moisturize the skin from within, support collagen regeneration, and increase brightness." Additionally, poppy seed potentially can help with inflammation!
Alo Exposed Aloe Vera Juice (Pack of 12)
Rumor has it that aloe vera was the secret to both Nefertiti and Cleopatra's glowing skin. While you're probably used to putting aloe vera gel on sunburns, aloe vera juice is also packed with tons of antioxidants that provide other health benefits. After we saw multiple TikTok videos demonstrating the benefits of drinking aloe vera juice, we had to try it for ourself and did notice reduced redness when we drank it consistently. We love the variety of refreshing flavors this brand has to offer!
Kettle & Fire Lemongrass Ginger Bone Broth
You've probably heard of celebs raving about drinking bone broth in the morning because it's packed with collagen. In 2017, celebrity nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia told E!, "There are dozens of different nutrients found within bone broth, many of which can't be obtained easily from other commonly eaten foods. By regularly drinking bone broth or using it in recipes, you can help promote healthy gut integrity while reducing permeability and inflammation." More here.
When we heard Shailene Woodley and Gwyneth Paltrow were fans, we had to try bone broth for ourselves. While it was hard to tell how much it helped our skin over the course of a few weeks, we liked how it did fill us up in the morning. Our favorite? Kettle & Fire's Lemongrass Ginger Bone Broth.
Summer Fridays x DEUX Vanilla Cloud Birthday Cake
Our current obsession, you ask? Deux's lineup of good-for-you treats. The functional vegan, gluten-free cookie dough brand offers the most delicious flavors enhanced with ingredients like ashwagandha, elderberry, zinc, maca, pea protein and more. This week, they dropped their first beauty-forward cookie dough flavor, "Summer Fridays x DEUX Vanilla Cloud Birthday Cake." The best part? The limited-edition collaboration with Summer Fridays is infused with aloe vera.
Herbal Vineyards Natural Organic Wildcrafted Purple Raw Sea Moss Gel
If you've found yourself on the wellness side of TikTok lately, you might have seen a bunch of creators championing sea moss gel. While it may sound gross to many, sea moss is packed with nutrients like folic acid, potassium, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and more. Of course, you know we had to try it! Although we don't rush to our fridge every day to eat a scoop, we have noticed a boost of energy after we take it.
Herbal Vineyards claim the benefits of their Natural Organic Wildcrafted Purple Raw Sea Moss Gel include, "reduce inflammation, detox body, joint support, weight loss, immune support, produce collagen, ideal for thyroid, energy support."
Know Brainer Max Mallow Classic Vanilla (Pack of 3)
S'mores without the guilt? Yup! These vanilla-flavored marshmallows have zero sugar and include ingredients like grass-fed collagen and MCT oil.
Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster — Aloe & Irish Sea Moss
Given we are always in a hurry and worry about making sure our diet is balanced, we love Blender Bombs! Each plant-based blend is packed with key nutrients, fruits and veggies. Plus, you can blend them, sprinkle them on top of yogurt or eat them plain depending on how busy your schedule is. If you're hesitant about the Irish sea moss, Blender Bombs explains, " as a collagen synthesizer, it promotes youthful skin, healthy hair, and stronger nails."
Sourse Glow Bites
Who knew treating yourself to something yummy could be the missing step to your skincare routine? Co-founded by Sarah Hyland, Sourse's lineup of bite-sized chocolates are packed with ingredients claiming to help with skin health, mood, energy and more common concerns. Glow Bites are made with plant-based collagen, which can help keep skin hydrated and plump.
On their website, Sourse explains, "Chocolate is a whole food with tons of health benefits. Flavonoids are a potent source of antioxidants, fighting inflammatory free radicals and improving cognitive function and mood. Vitamins and minerals like calcium and magnesium help repair and renew skin."
Pique Organic Sun Goddess Matcha (28 Single-Serve Sticks)
Ever since we traded coffee for matcha, we've noticed our skin is a lot clearer. While many matcha blends claim to help improve skin, we love Pique's 100% USDA organic ceremonial grade matcha power because we can enjoy it on the go. According to Pique, it's "rich in antioxidants and shaded 35% longer to maximize phytonutrient rich superfood supports skin elasticity, healthy collagen production and boosts clean energy without the crash."
Smpl Immunity Bar (12-Pack)
Although it's not marketed to improve skin health specifically, Smpl's delicious Immunity Bar claims to help reduce inflammation, which any skincare guru knows is key to preventing a broad range of skin conditions. Each bar features an immune-boosting blend of elderberry, probiotics, vitamin C and is only 100 calories. Smpl suggests, "Eating an immunity bar everyday for a week to begin feeling the vast immunity benefits like improved cognitive function, decreased inflammation and increased energy."
SkinTe Collagen Sparkling Tea (12-Pack)
For those who aren't fans of collagen powders, SkinTe is a great alternative for getting your daily dose of collagen. Available in three refreshing flavors, these sparkling teas are made with real brewed organic tea, 3000mg collagen peptides, vitamin c, less than 1g of sugar and antioxidants.
One Amazon reviewer said, "I never write reviews, but I had to write one on these teas! I've been super into the powder additives, but I much prefer the SkinTe drinks now. They're super delicious, and I've already noticed a change in my hair and nail growth. 100% worth the cost."
