Here's What Happened When Mariah Carey Accidentally Texted Shawn Mendes

This story will leave you in stitches.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when she thought she was messaging a family member.

"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day," the "Hero" singer wrote. "@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!"

Sharing a screenshot of the texts, Carey showed how she'd written "Happy Thanksgiving" before realizing she'd sent the message to the wrong person.

"Wrong Shawn. Sorry," she wrote. "Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

Luckily, Mendes showed some mercy. "Hahahaha that's okay," the "In My Blood" singer replied, "I figured it was an inside joke."

And let's just say fans were obsessed with the exchange. "Omg you and Shawn Mendes exchanged numbers???" one follower asked. Added another, "The friendship we never knew we needed!" Chimed in a third, "I mean to me, if Mariah says its Thanksgiving, its Thanksgiving!"