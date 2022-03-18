Here's What Happened When Mariah Carey Accidentally Texted Shawn Mendes

While Mariah Carey meant to message an inside joke to her cousin, she accidentally hit up Shawn Mendes. But it’ll be okay. Just read his response.

This story will leave you in stitches.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when she thought she was messaging a family member.

"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day," the "Hero" singer wrote. "@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!"

Sharing a screenshot of the texts, Carey showed how she'd written "Happy Thanksgiving" before realizing she'd sent the message to the wrong person.

"Wrong Shawn. Sorry," she wrote. "Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

Luckily, Mendes showed some mercy. "Hahahaha that's okay," the "In My Blood" singer replied, "I figured it was an inside joke."

And let's just say fans were obsessed with the exchange. "Omg you and Shawn Mendes exchanged numbers???" one follower asked. Added another, "The friendship we never knew we needed!" Chimed in a third, "I mean to me, if Mariah says its Thanksgiving, its Thanksgiving!"

Other followers couldn't help but wonder if there was more to the post. "Not you & Shawn exchanging numbers," one social media user wrote, "should we be expecting a collab?" Tweeted another, "Hahaha!!!! I love you both! Please do a song together! #QueenofMusic."

This isn't the first time Carey and Mendes have connected. Back in January, the "Always Be My Baby" artist recreated a selfie the "Treat You Better" musician had taken of himself basking in the sun with his arms stretched wide.

"Grateful," Carey tweeted alongside her own version of the pic at the time. "The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

And Mendes replied with laughing and heart emojis.

So just remember, Mariah: Anytime you need a friend, Shawn will be here.

