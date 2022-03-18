The Real Housewives of Orange County's Colorful Season 16 Reunion Looks Are Here

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast unveiled a rainbow of reunion looks ahead of what's sure to be a memorable rehashing of all the season 16 drama.

The ladies of Real Housewives of Orange County are here to brighten your day.

Bravo Insider debuted the cast's season 16 reunion looks on March 18, and one thing's for sure: They went all out when it comes to color. From Noella Bergener's pretty-in-pink floor length gown to Emily Simpson's ruffled Tiffany Blue number, each O.C. housewife ditched neutrals to shine in different shades.

Dr. Jen Armstrong is rocking what may be the most vibrant look of them all: a low-cut lime green Nervi dress with cyan-colored feathers fastened to the bottom. Perhaps she was inspired by The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks and Jen Shah, who both had feather fever at their recent reunion.

Then there's Gina Kirschenheiter, who's not even wearing a dress, but glittery pants and a matching bandeau courtesy of Bronx and Banco. Shannon Storms Beador's look—a peachy pink, long-sleeved mini dress—was equally shiny, while Heather Dubrow opted for a lilac Christian Siriano midi gown.

Keep scrolling to see all of the season 16 reunion looks for yourself.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Emily Simpson

Dress: PatBO, shoes: Rene Caovilla, earrings: LPA, hair and makeup: Pure Beauty by Danielle

Bravo
Gina Kirschenheiter

Outfit and shoes: Bronx and Banco, earrings: Gucci, bracelet: Nadri, hair accessory: Open Edit, hair and makeup and styling: Melissa Aceves

Bravo
Heather Dubrow

Dress: Christian Siriano, shoes: Jimmy Choo, jewelry: Van Cleef and Arpel, hair: Scott King, makeup: Ashley Bello, styling: Simara

Bravo
Noella Bergener

Dress: House of Aama, shoes: SybG by Sybille Guichard, hair: Naima Lewis, makeup: Christian S., styling: Giolliosa Fuller

Bravo
Jen Armstrong

Dress: Nervi, shoes: Tom Ford, jewelry: Oscar de la Renta, hair: Chris Dylan, makeup: Chelsea Durkee, styling: Isabelle Sabel

Bravo
Shannon Storms Beador

Shoes: Christian Louboutin, hair: Angel, makeup: Pamela Brogardi, styling: Bones

