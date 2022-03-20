All the Stars Who've Exited TV Shows in 2022

Maia Mitchell, Lisa Edelstein and more stars are saying goodbye to beloved characters in 2022. Revisit their TV departures here!

 Saying goodbye to your favorite TV character is always bittersweet.

On one hand, it can be heartbreaking to see a beloved character leave. On the other, a TV star's departure can be one of the best moments in a series, with the writers building tension as a character prepares to bid a final farewell. Exits often mean that change and fresh stories are coming to a show.

Case in point (major Downton Abbey spoilers ahead but also why haven't you watched yet?): Dan Stevens' character, Matthew Crawley, died in a fiery car crash just hours after Mary (Michelle Dockery) gave birth to a son on Downton Abbey. Though it was a truly devastating end to their love story, Matthew's death gave Mary the incentive to take on a leadership role at the estate—and for Mary to pursue new relationships with men like Henry Talbot, who is played by Matthew Goode.

In other words, change isn't always bad.

Plus, these departures give actors the chance to explore new roles. After all, it took George Clooney leaving E.R. for the actor to become a bonafide movie star and Hollywood icon.

Keep scrolling to see which stars are leaving roles and join us in wishing them well on their new storylines!

 

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

