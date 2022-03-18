Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Ace Courtside Tennis Dates After Reconciliation

This date is a grand slam!
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor served up major cuteness with their latest post-reconciliation dates. The two sat courtside at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. on March 16 in what marked their first public appearance since the actor revealed three weeks ago they had reconciled following their 2017 split announcement. During the outing, the two watched Spain's Rafael Nadal play against U.S. tennis star Reilly Opelk.
The following day, March 17, Stiller and Taylor returned to the BNP Paribas Open to watch Nadal face off against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 50, have been married for almost 22 years and share two children—daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16. In May 2017, the couple announced in a joint statement that they had "made the decision to separate."
Since their split, the actors remained friendly and were photographed together several times in public, including with their kids, mostly at theater and tennis events. In 2018, they brought Ella to the U.S. Open.
The following year, Stiller, Taylor and their two children attended the Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me. Last September, the actors were spotted together at the 2021 U.S. Open.
In an interview with Esquire, published in February, Stiller revealed that after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, he moved back into his and Taylor's family home so that he could see their kids amid the lockdowns.
"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he said. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."
He added, "I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying, 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.'"