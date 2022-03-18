Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Ace Courtside Tennis Dates After Reconciliation

Watch : Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor BACK Together After 5 Year Split

This date is a grand slam!

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor served up major cuteness with their latest post-reconciliation dates. The two sat courtside at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. on March 16 in what marked their first public appearance since the actor revealed three weeks ago they had reconciled following their 2017 split announcement. During the outing, the two watched Spain's Rafael Nadal play against U.S. tennis star Reilly Opelk.

The following day, March 17, Stiller and Taylor returned to the BNP Paribas Open to watch Nadal face off against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 50, have been married for almost 22 years and share two children—daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16. In May 2017, the couple announced in a joint statement that they had "made the decision to separate."

Since their split, the actors remained friendly and were photographed together several times in public, including with their kids, mostly at theater and tennis events. In 2018, they brought Ella to the U.S. Open.