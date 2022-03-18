Good Morning Britain's Anchors Troll Laura Tobin for Oversleeping After Late Night Out

Watch : Piers Morgan Quits "Good Morning Britain"

You may want to double-check your alarm after reading this story.

Good Morning Britain's anchors couldn't help but roast meteorologist Laura Tobin after she overslept and was late to work on Friday, March 18.

After newscaster Ben Shephard notified viewers that they were "a man down on the team this morning," he explained that the Ultimate News Quiz had taken place last night. What is the Ultimate News Quiz, you may ask? It's a U.K. event in which teams from different news organizations compete in a test on current affairs to raise money for the charity Action for Children.

"Now this may be of no interest to you at home at all," presenter Kate Garraway said, "but I tell you, for the people in our newsroom, this is a ferocious battle of who takes the crown."

Tobin was one of the members on Good Morning Britain's quiz team and had posted from the event the night before. "A late night on a school night," she'd written on Instagram Stories. "Could be interesting for @gmb tomorrow!"