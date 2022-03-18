Good Morning Britain's Anchors Troll Laura Tobin for Oversleeping After Late Night Out

You may want to double-check your alarm after reading this story.
Good Morning Britain's anchors couldn't help but roast meteorologist Laura Tobin after she overslept and was late to work on Friday, March 18.
After newscaster Ben Shephard notified viewers that they were "a man down on the team this morning," he explained that the Ultimate News Quiz had taken place last night. What is the Ultimate News Quiz, you may ask? It's a U.K. event in which teams from different news organizations compete in a test on current affairs to raise money for the charity Action for Children.
"Now this may be of no interest to you at home at all," presenter Kate Garraway said, "but I tell you, for the people in our newsroom, this is a ferocious battle of who takes the crown."
Tobin was one of the members on Good Morning Britain's quiz team and had posted from the event the night before. "A late night on a school night," she'd written on Instagram Stories. "Could be interesting for @gmb tomorrow!"
And it looks like she and her squad pulled out a victory. "Laura likes to celebrate a win, doesn't she?" Garraway said. And Shepard agreed. "She does like to celebrate," he continued, "and she's not often the first to bed in these situations either," with Garraway adding, "She's more often the last."
Shephard then noted that Tobin had overslept, leading presenter Charlotte Hawkins to fill in the role. And while Hawkins said she was trying to "cover her back," Garraway said she and Shepard wanted to "revel" in the moment, with him adding, "Get her under the bus."
'I'm delivering sunshine.' ??— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2022
'Award-winning forecaster' @Lauratobin1 has made it in! pic.twitter.com/FunnkaDY8E
Indeed, the colleagues couldn't resist giving Tobin a hard time. "I think if we all put a pound on the fact her voice is going to be a little husky," Garraway said, "we won't be disappointed."
Although, Hawkins pointed out that the Ultimate News Quiz raised more than £200,000 (roughly $263,500 in American money) for Action for Children and the Disasters Emergency Committee, giving a "round of applause from that point of view."
But better late than never. And later on, Tobin arrived on set, bringing along the trophy. When Garraway asked if Tobin had been "partying really hard," the weather presenter set the record straight.
"I would just like to say that the entire team went to party, to an after-party, and I went to bed," she said. "The one thing I forgot to do was to set an alarm to wake up."
Tobin then thanked the show's deputy editor for calling her to wake her up and shared what she was eating for breakfast: "I might be having some chicken nuggets."
And hey, accidents happen. Although, this may be one Tobin doesn't forget anytime soon, with Hawkins tweeting a story about the slip-up and writing, "Don't worry @Lauratobin1, I'm sure no-one noticed…"