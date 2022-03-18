Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa The Real Reason She's Done With Flip or Flop in Show Finale

Lock the front door and return the keys: Flip or Flop is done.
After 12 seasons and 10 years, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have said goodbye to the series that started it all. Fans expected the HGTV show to end when the couple decided to divorce in 2016, but they stuck it out. So why now?
In the March 17 finale, Christina, who is engaged to Joshua Hall, revealed that she's no longer passionate about the show and would rather dedicate her time to other projects. "I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," she told her ex. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run."
She added, "There's been ups and downs, but it's mostly been fun."
Though Tarek was surprised, he admitted in a confessional, "I do wish her the best of luck, but, you know, sometimes in life change can be good for everybody."
Following the season finale, Tarek reflected on the "wild ride" that he and Christina embarked on more than a decade ago. "Honestly, it's almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me," he shared on Instagram. "After an entire decade of filming Flip or Flop, it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world."
He also gave a sweet shoutout to his ex-wife, writing, "A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!"
In a separate post of her own, Christina expressed excitement for all to come and happiness that she doesn't have to step into another abandoned home. "I'll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way," she wrote. "The good news is I'll be bringing more stunning projects to Christina On The Coast + more to come."
Christina on the Coast is scheduled to premiere this fall, while Tarek's Flipping 101 is due out early next year.
Of course, the former couple will continue to see each other off camera as they co-parent their two children Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 6. Christina also shares custody of her son, Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger.
Tarek and wife Heather Rae Young are also hoping to add to their family, telling E! News in January that becoming a stepmom is what made her want kids of her own. "I started thinking," she explained, "'Gosh, if I have this much love for them, how can I not have my own baby?'"
She added, "Honestly, I just cannot wait to be pregnant. I cannot wait to see Tarek hold our baby."
Flip or Flop is streaming now on Discovery+.