Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa The Real Reason She's Done With Flip or Flop in Show Finale

Watch : "Flip or Flop" Series Finale Sneak Peek

Lock the front door and return the keys: Flip or Flop is done.

After 12 seasons and 10 years, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have said goodbye to the series that started it all. Fans expected the HGTV show to end when the couple decided to divorce in 2016, but they stuck it out. So why now?

In the March 17 finale, Christina, who is engaged to Joshua Hall, revealed that she's no longer passionate about the show and would rather dedicate her time to other projects. "I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," she told her ex. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run."

She added, "There's been ups and downs, but it's mostly been fun."

Though Tarek was surprised, he admitted in a confessional, "I do wish her the best of luck, but, you know, sometimes in life change can be good for everybody."