Here’s the "Endlessly Buildable" MAC Mascara That Went Viral on TikTok: Does It Live up to the Hype?

From lash lifts, to lash extensions, to lash strips, to lash serums, there are so many time-consuming, pricey options to get long-looking lashes. If you don't want to spend the time or money on expensive lash treatments, you need to check out the MAC MacStack Mascara instead. As the name suggests, the endlessly buildable mascara is meant to be "stacked" with as many layers as your heart desires. There are photos and videos of people layering on 40 layers without a single clump. Do you need 40 layers of mascara? Probably not, but it's nice to know that you have the option. And of course, everyone on TikTok has been testing the limits with this mascara to see just how buildable it actually is.
Makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira told her TikTok followers, "This is the new MAC MacStack Mascara. It's supposed to be buildable as f*ck. You're supposed to be able to do layer after layer after layer [with] no clumpiness. As 'Miss No Lashes' here, I feel like I'm a good person to test it." As she tested it out, Mikayla remarked, "I am genuinely just shocked at how incredible this looks." She also applied the Micro Brush version to her bottom lashes, which also got her seal of approval. Mikayla said, "I fricking love this mascara. Oh my god. I love it."
TikToker Kelly Rose Sarno said, "When I tell you the lengths I went through to get this, it was almost embarrassing. I have been seeing a bunch of videos about it and I've been tagged hundreds of time. It says right on the package that 95% of people said that you can 'endlessly build' with this mascara." She said it was "incredible," commenting, "This is absolutely wild. It looks like I have fake lashes on." Even she was surprised by her love for the mascara, admitting, "You guys, I have been wearing MAC for the better part of 20 years and I have never been in love with their mascara." But that's not the case anymore.
Beauty guru Patrick Starr tried out the original version and the micro, remarking, "Oh my god. Wow. That is really nice."
So obviously, I had to try it out and I'm happy to report that it lives up to the hype. I wait about 30 seconds in between coats and found zero clumping and endless volume. I honestly didn't need more than one layer to see a major difference, but for a special event, I would amp up the volume with two coats. And as someone who isn't the most diligent with taking off her makeup, my lashes looked so voluminous the next morning too.
MAC Macstack Mascara
One layer of this mascara gives your lashes significant lift and separation. Brush this into your lashes close to the roots, wiggling your wand back and forth. Let the mascara dry for about 30 seconds if you're going to apply another layer. You will reach another level of clump-free "wow" with each layer.
If you have shorter lashes, you'll get the same volume with Micro Brush version of the mascara, which has a smaller brush. This is also great to get your lower lashes too. Note: all of these links have the MacStack Mega Brush and Micro Brush options.
If you're looking for more insights, here are some reviews from MAC shoppers who adore this mascara.
A shopper said, "I absolutely loved this mascara! I only needed one coat and my lashes looked 1.) voluminous 2.) THICK and 3.) longer! It seriously looked like my lashes tripled in size, so if you have sparse lashes, this would be the perfect mascara for you. I didn't have any issues with fallout or clumping."
Another declared, "Believe the hype. I bought this assuming most of the reviews were people that got it as a promotion and thus the review couldn't be trusted. I was wrong. This stuff is amazing. Throwing out my old stuff."
A fan of the mascara said, "Those who get it, get it, just get it!!! The hype is R E A L - short blonde lashes now look like I'm wearing falsies!! Best part is no flakes or smudges!! Yaaaasssss!!!"
"Greatest mascara of all time!! I'm literally so obsessed. It's doesn't weigh down your lashes and builds super nicely without clumping. 10/10 recommend," someone wrote.
Another claimed, "I just purchased this mascara I love it I look like I have extensions."
"Claims are real. I've used this for about a week now and love it. Bad gal bang was my top high end mascara and this is now my top. Doesn't flake during the day, easy to remove and doesn't irritate my eyes or contacts.
