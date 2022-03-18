This Surprising Euphoria Star Is Joining Hacks Season 2

HBO Max announced the funny stars joining season two of Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Get ready to see a new side of Martha Kelly in HBO Max's Hacks.

HBO announced on March 18 that the actress is set to join season two of the Emmy-nominated series as a recurring guest star after playing Laurie the drug dealer in Euphoria

Kelly is just one of the actresses to be joining the Jean Smart starrer. Laurie Metcalf and Ming-Na Wen are also getting recurring roles, with Margaret Cho appearing as a guest star. 

The upcoming season will follow Smart and Hannah Einbinder's respective characters Deborah Vance and Ava as they mend their once fraught working relationship and work on a new standup routine. The duo decided to pursue this exciting and scary opportunity after season one's finale saw Deborah walk away from her Las Vegas residency, marking a new chapter in her storied career.

And while they're taking the show on the road, series writer Paul W. Downs told E! News last year that the cast will return to Sin City. "It is this like lawless desert oasis where [Deborah's] built her fortress up around her," he assured, "so we're going to definitely see that."

He also teased a potential reconciliation between Deborah and her sister, who got together with the comedienne's ex-husband. Downs said they hoped to explore the betrayal more, saying, "That's a big part of her journey is that sort of fractured relationship, because you see only a moment of it and, as you know, she almost hits her with a car."

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo are also set to return.

Season one of Hacks is streaming now on HBO Max.

