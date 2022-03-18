Rob Kardashian's Family Shares Glimpse Inside His Batman-Themed Birthday Celebration

And in her own social media message, Khloe Kardashian called him "the best brother in the world," her "little leprechaun" and the "Ace" in her life.

"You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime," she continued. "You're stuck with me kiddo."

The Good American mogul then added, "I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you're The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You're a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial I love you forever and always Bobby boy!"