Rob Kardashian's Family Shares Glimpse Inside His Batman-Themed Birthday Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Rob Kardashian's birthday in a super way.
The reality star and dad to 5-year-old Dream Kardashian turned 35 years old on March 17 and enjoyed the day with his nearest and dearest. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posted photos of a cake featuring a design from the new movie The Batman across the top and the words "Happy Birthday Rob!!!" written along the front. And while Rob didn't get a Batmobile, he did get a cool bike from Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.
In honor of the occasion, several of Rob's loved ones paid tribute to him on social media. Kris Jenner, for instance, penned a message to her "amazing, incredible son" and shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram.
"I love you so much Rob… you have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend," she wrote. "You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy."
Kourtney also recalled being just 8 years old when Rob was born and how she, Kris and her late father Robert Kardashian "couldn't believe" he arrived on St. Patrick's Day.
"I feel so lucky to have the funniest, coolest, most honest and loyal brother with a heart of solid gold," she added in a post. "Inchpes es."
They weren't the only ones to give shout-outs. Kim Kardashian did, too. "I love you so much Robbie!" she wrote on Instagram alongside an old photo of the duo. "Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today."
And in her own social media message, Khloe Kardashian called him "the best brother in the world," her "little leprechaun" and the "Ace" in her life.
"You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime," she continued. "You're stuck with me kiddo."
The Good American mogul then added, "I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you're The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You're a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial I love you forever and always Bobby boy!"
Re-sharing KoKo's post, Kendall Jenner also wrote on Instagram Stories, "We've got a birthday boy @robkardashianofficial."
