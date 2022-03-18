Chris Watts' Mistress Shares Last Text He Sent Her After the Murder of His Wife and Kids

Before the bodies of his pregnant wife and two daughters were found in an oil field in 2018, Chris Watts denied any wrongdoing in a chilling text to his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

In a newly surfaced police video filmed during the investigation, Nichol detailed her affair with Chris and told officers that she questioned him about his family's disappearance when it made headlines. Per People, who verified the authenticity of the three-hour video, Nichol shared with authorities that she and Chris exchanged texts after Shanann Watts and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, went missing.

"I kept asking him, 'What did you do, Chris? What did you do?'" she reportedly said in the video. "I asked, 'Where's your family?'"

Explaining that she was "stressed out" at the time, Nichol recalled, "So I texted Chris one last time, and I told him, 'If you did anything bad, you're going to ruin your life and you're going to ruin my life. I promise you that.' And he responded, 'I didn't hurt my family, Nicky.'"