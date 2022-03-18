20 Spring Fashion Finds You Won't Believe Are On Sale For Under $100 At Revolve

Revolve has some really great discounts on spring fashion right now, and we've rounded up 20 dresses, tops, shorts and more to add to your closet ASAP.

Ecomm, Revolve Sale 3-18Revolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Revolve is a great site to shop the latest fashion and beauty trends. While we'll admit that it can get pretty pricey, you can find some hidden gems under $100 if you don't mind doing a little bit of digging. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals out there, we did the work for you.

We went through Revolve's incredible sale section with over 15,000 different items to find the best deals on spring fashion must-haves. Whether you're looking for cute new tops, dresses, shorts or swimwear, Revolve has something that's guaranteed to fit your needs. We even found some under $50 pieces from brands you love like this $29 floral slip dress from Free People and these cute, classic high waist denim shorts from Levi's.

In addition to these under $100 finds, everything else in the Revolve sale section is up to 65% off. Be sure to check it out today to see what kind of cute stuff you can snag for yourself. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals right now. Check those out below. 

All the Ways Daphne Double Strap Dress 

We love a dress that's so versatile, you can create a totally new look every single time. That's what you get here with Daphne Double Strap Dress from All the Ways. It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for just $36. 

$60
$36
Revolve

Ettika Charm Belt

This playful gold-plated charm belt with pearls and beads is a spring and summer must-have accessory. If you're shopping for festival season, this is one you'll want to add to your bag ASAP.

$80
$59
Revolve

Cleobella Victorian Floral Headband

A pretty headband like this one featuring a Victorian floral print can easily make you look more put together.

$38
$20
Revolve

AGOLDE Riley High Rise Straight Crop 

Want to score a great deal on some premium denim? These straight crop jeans from AGOLDE are originally $188, but they're on sale for just $70 right now. According to one Revolve shopper, these jeans are super soft, comfortable and the rips are actually right at the knees and not in an awkward spot. Sounds like a winner to us!

$188
$70
Revolve

Superdown Samantha Maxi Dress 

This pretty maxi dress from Superdown has "go-to" written all over it. According to one reviewer, it's "really, really cute and flattering" as well as curve-hugging. It is only lined until the knee, so that's something to keep in mind if you're interested in this.

$68
$37
Revolve

Free People x Revolve Ace Set

We love a matching set, and we love it even better when you can actually purchase it as a set. The Ace set from Free People and Revolve is on sale right now for just $55.

$88
$55
Revolve

By Dyln Seeka Dress

You can't really go wrong with a little black dress, especially one as versatile as this one. It's originally $80, but it's on sale today for $41.

$80
$41
Revolve

Lovewave The Zeppelin Top & Bottom

With the weather getting warmer, now's the perfect time to shop for some new swimwear. Although you do have to purchase these separately, their combined price is still less than the cost of one so you're scoring an incredible deal.

$78
Top - $27
Revolve
$88
Bottom - $22
Revolve

1.State Tie Front Romper 

A cute romper is just the easy breezy piece you need to comfortably get through a warm day, and this cute tie front romper is on sale today for $71. 

$89
$71
Revolve

8 Other Reasons Flower With Acrylic Ring Set 

This adorable acrylic ring set is just the thing you need to complete your spring outfit. You get three rings for just $9. That's $20 off the original price! Such a great deal.

$29
$9
Revolve

Free People Luci Mini

There's so much to love about the Luci mini dress from Free People. For one, the pink floral pattern is beautiful and two, the lace panels make it extra sweet.

$128
$95
Revolve

More to Come Tiffani Wrap Tie Top 

This pink wrap tie top is so cute, we're totally obsessed. It comes in pink and yellow, but the pink will score you the best deal.

$56
$35
Revolve

525 Convertible Bandeau 

This highly versatile and super chic convertible bandeau would look so cute underneath your favorite blazer. It's originally $68, but you can snag this for $50 right now.

$68
$50
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Kendall Dress

The Kendall Dress by Lovers and Friends is the date night dress you need to wow all year long. It's originally $158, but it's on sale today for $83. 

$158
$83
Revolve

1. State Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top 

This gorgeous golden top would look so good paired with jeans or a skirt. Plus the color works for the sunny days ahead.

$79
$54
Revolve

Levi’s Ribcage Short 

Need a pair of jean shorts for the warmer days ahead? These ribcage shorts from Levi's are on sale for just $46. According to Revolve reviewers, the wash is really nice, they're stretchy and flattering, and they're not too short. A couple of reviewers recommend sizing up to get the best fit.

$80
$46
Revolve

Michael Costello x Revolve Delora Dress

Everyone needs a chic white dress in their closet, and this stunner from Michael Costello x Revolve is sure to get all the compliments. It also comes in black, but you can get the white dress for over $100 off.

$198
$88
Revolve

8 Other Reasons Orange Pastel Ring Set 

Spring is the best time to be playful with your accessories. For just $23, you can add this colorful four ring set to your wardrobe.

$29
$23
Revolve

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Cross Your Mind Top

Smocked floral tops are a spring wardrobe staple, and one Revolve shopper said this top from BB Dakota by Steve Madden is "so cute and comfortable."

$69
$32
Revolve

Free People On Our Radar Slip Dress

This slip dress from Free People got on our radar for not only being super cute, but also a great deal at just $29. You can get this in black or red.

$78
$29
Revolve

Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out these 21 under $50 denim deals from Good American, Levi's, Joe's Jeans and more. 

