Kim Kardashian's SKIMS First Swim Collection Is Here: 15 Styles We're Obsessed With

If you're anything like me, you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian. If Kim wears it or sells It, I'm checking it out for sure. Kim's bikini pictures are nothing new, but her recent content turned me into a fashion detective. She was posting swimwear photos without tagging the brands and I haven't been able to find these styles anywhere. I've been on a search ever since Kim shared this photo wearing a black bandeau bathing suit in November.

Then, in January, she wore a brown string bikini and a cobalt blue version of the same look shortly after. Thankfully she tagged SKIMS in that second photo, but there was still no swimwear to shop. In February 2022, Kim looked chic in this one-piece ensemble at the gym. She tagged SKIMS, giving me another outfit that I couldn't find... at the time.

Now, we have all the answers. That workout one-piece is actually a bathing suit and those SKIMS bikinis Kim teased on Instagram are finally here. The first SKIMS swimwear collection launches today at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.