Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Join Marvel Cinematic Universe in This Hilarious Spider-Man Parody

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are members of the MCU! Well, kinda. Check out this exclusive sneak peek at their post-Oscars show featuring Ryan as Spider-Man 4.0.

Tom, Andrew, Tobey and... Ryan?

Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to taking on new jobs, but Spider-Man?

In this exclusive sneak peek at Live with Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show, the multi-hyphenate host steps in into the Spidey suit, and he's already taking ownership of the role!

While hanging upside down in a scene with Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, he introduces himself as "Ryan Seacrest here, your fourth friendly neighborhood Spider-Man." Following in the footsteps of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

He already understands the assignment. 

When a crew member refers to the Spider-Man mask as the "head," Seacrest confirms, "We refer to it, in the Spider universe, as the head, not the hat. Tobey and Andrew would not be happy."

Not to be outdone, co-host Kelly Ripa makes an appearance to confront Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

"Keep it classy, Doctor Strange," she says. "It's the f--king Oscars."

Finally, somebody standing up for the history and importance of the Academy Awards! We see you, Kelly.

The clip is a preview of Kelly and Ryan's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films, set to air the day after the ceremony.

In addition to his participation in the MCU, Cumberbatch is a Best Actor nominee this year for his performance as Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog led the nominations haul with 12. Dune garnered 10 nominations, while Belfast and West Side Story both racked up seven.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air March 27 at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Live with Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show airs March 28, the morning after the Oscars.

