Go Behind-the-Scenes of KiKi Layne’s Return to the Stage for On Sugarland

Lights, camera, KiKi Layne is back in action!

While you may know the actress for her roles in films like If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, Layne is getting back to the joys of performing in the theater. She's currently starring in On Sugarland, an off-Broadway production that will take its final bow on March 20.

"I haven't been on-stage since 2016, so I was worried about being on-stage again after that amount of time had passed," Layne exclusively shared with E! News. "You work different muscles when doing a play, so I was nervous about being out of shape in a sense. I had to remind myself that I actually have a lot more experience doing theater than film. I just had to trust my gift."

Directed by Whitney White, the play follows Sadie (Layne) as she calls upon generations of matriarchal ancestors in search of the truth about her own mother. It's a role that immediately grabbed her attention.

"I was blown away by the language and story telling that playwright Aleshea Harris gave my character and was excited about digging into that language and the overall journey that Sadie goes through," Layne shared. "I knew doing this role would be a bold and exciting challenge and I had been yearning for that."